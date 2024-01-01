Man Utd in battle with Tottenham & Chelsea to sign Dybala

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign AS Roma star Paulo Dybala in this transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Giallorossi last year, the 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico last term, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

The Argentinian has continued his impressive displays this season as well. So, it seems the attacker’s recent promising performances have attracted the attention of several big English clubs with Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

The Red Devils previously expressed their intention to sign the forward but, they didn’t formalise their interest so a deal never materialised.

However, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have been contemplating bolstering their frontline by signing a new prolific striker in January and are planning to reignite their interest in Dybala.

The report further claims that Dybala is a perfect option to play in Erik ten Hag’s system so United have been ‘aroused’ by the prospect of signing him – who has a £11m release clause included in his current contract. So, Man Utd can afford to purchase Dybala for an affordable fee should they opt to formalise their interest.

However, Fichajes states that signing the South American won’t be easy for the record Premier League champions as Chelsea and Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for the Roma star.

Dybala is a versatile player – who can play anywhere across the frontline but can also be deployed in the number ten role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking set-pieces, can finish off his chances and also has the ability to create opportunities for fellow teammates.

The 30-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd, Chelsea or Tottenham if any of those clubs sign him in this window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd, Chelsea or Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the South American this month.