Chelsea have opened talks for Jean-Clair Todibo

Chelsea have stolen a march on Man Utd and Tottenham after opening talks to sign OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna.

The Blues’ defence this season have been porous despite having an assembly of options including the likes of Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Benoit Badiashile. The only standout performer of the quartet is Silva whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. With Silva’s potential departure, Chelsea are on the lookout for another defender with Nice’s Todibo on their sight.

Aouna reports that Tottenham Hotspur have indicated concrete interest in France International, but the French club are reluctant to sell him. Along with Spurs, Manchester United whose prospective new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns Nice and are also reported to be interested in the 24-year-old who is on their list of defensive targets.

Todibo’s contract at the Allianz Riviera runs until June 2027 and has a transfer value of around £35m, according to TeamTalk.

New centre-back?

Todibo has evolved into one, if not the best defender in Ligue 1, three and a half years after he arrived at Nice. This remarkable ascent is not a result of chance but rather the product of extensive work both on and off the field.

Todibo’s excellence is evident in various aspects, including prowess in aerial duels, the ability to cleanly bring out the ball, and his intrinsic defensive qualities. He stands as the cornerstone of the best defense in Ligue 1, with only 9 goals conceded in 17 matches and a streak of several consecutive clean sheets.

Todibo’s proficiency with the ball stands out as one of his greatest assets. As a forward-thinking player, he plays a significant role in the initial build-up. In addition to his ball-handling skills, Todibo is notably challenging to run past, making him a formidable defender.

Todibo is recognized as an excellent player with several years of improvement ahead of him. Joining Chelsea under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino – who is known for enhancing and extracting the best from young players – further signals the potential for Todibo’s continued development and growth in the game.