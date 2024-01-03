Arsenal eyeing deal for Santos star Marcos Leonardo



According to Sky Sports expert Tim Vickery, Arsenal are interested in landing the signature of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo this month.

The London giants have been unconvincing in the final 3rd in the Premier League this season. Bukayo Saka is the highest scorer with 6 goals while none of the strikers have netted more than 5 in the top-flight. Arsenal need to add more firepower in the department this winter if they want to keep up with their rivals in the title race.

As per Vickery, Arsenal are looking at Leonardo, who had a very good Under-20 World Cup with Brazil. The expert added that Benfica are also keen on signing him, he said: “One I’m being told Arsenal are looking at is Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. He had a very good Under-20 World Cup a few months back. Santos have just been relegated.”

“What’s interesting about him is that they’d have been relegated much sooner had it not been for his goals. He’s been scoring goals in a losing cause. He is another one who is very raw and he is a penalty-area operator. Not a target-man operator but a bit like Romario. He’s very good in restricted space and doesn’t offer you a great deal outside the penalty area.

“His link-up play still leaves a lot to be desired, but it could be interesting for Arsenal because his skill set could fit in with the other forwards they have. There will be competition for him from others. Benfica are getting very interested as well.”

Talented striker

Leonardo was in fine form for Santos in the recent campaign. He scored on 21 occasions over the course of the season but Santos were unable to avoid a historic drop from the Brazilian top tier. Their demotion sent shockwaves throughout Brazil and they could now lose one of their most promising graduates this winter.

The striker has a desire to move to European football in the current transfer window and his representative Rafaela Pimenta recently confirmed the same in an interview. Benfica would be a good stepping stone to progress to an elite European club, but the opportunity to join the Gunners right away should be tempting.

Arsenal could also benefit from the young striker. He may not take a massive chunk out of the January transfer budget and could be a positive signing with the free energy and ambition in the final 3rd. The 20-year-old could see it as an opportunity to establish himself as the main number 9 if he makes a big impression and boosts their title pursuit.