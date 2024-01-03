Man Utd and Tottenham eyeing move for Andreas Christensen

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Denmark international defender has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances for the Spanish outfit and he has now developed into ‘an object of desire’ for United and Spurs.

Christensen has played in the Premier League before with Chelsea and he could transform Manchester United or Tottenham defensively if he joins them.

It is no surprise that Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality central defender. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and the 27-year-old Barcelona man could prove to be a quality addition. He could form a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of their defence, so Christensen would be a terrific signing for Man Utd.

As for Tottenham, they are lacking in depth in the defensive unit. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now and both players are currently sidelined with injuries.

Spurs must prioritise the signing of a quality central defender in the coming months and Christensen would be a superb acquisition for them.

Premier League return on the cards for Christensen?

It will be interesting to see if the Denmark international is keen on a return to the Premier League in the coming months.

He has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026 and he is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

The Spanish giants will not want to weaken their defensive unit by selling him anytime soon, so the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to tempt them into a deal.

Christensen is at the peak of his powers and he is used to playing in English football. He could make an instant impact and improve both clubs if he joins them, but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks.