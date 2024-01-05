Chelsea could make super offer to sign Alessandro Bastoni



According to Italian outlet TV Play, Chelsea could make a super offer to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni at the end of the season.

The London giants have had another disappointing Premier League campaign and they are languishing in the 10th spot after the midway stage. Their defensive record has been a concern with 31 goals conceded from just 20 league games and it is unclear whether they can afford a marquee centre-back this month.

Otherwise, Chelsea may have to wait until the summer to invest big and TV Play claim that they could make a super offer to land Bastoni from the Nerazzurri. The Italian only signed a new contract last summer, but it is reported that Inter could sell him for £52 million as they look to balance their financial books.

Top-class defender

Bastoni’s future was a regular topic of speculation last summer as his previous contract was due to expire in June 2024. Inter managed to commit him to a new long-term deal, but it won’t be a surprise if they cash in on his services during next summer’s transfer window.

They have parted ways with many big names over the years including Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Andre Onana. Onana was one of the best goalkeepers in the Champions League last campaign, but the Serie A giants were happy to sanction his sale due to financial issues.

Chelsea will be aiming to capitalise on the same to land Bastoni, who is a top-class central defender. The 24-year-old has completed 90% of his passes in Serie A this season, winning almost 60% of his duels. His ability to press forward with the ball sets him apart from his teammates.

Bastoni could be seen as a successor to Thiago Silva in the left central defensive position next season. Silva has continued to stand out for the Blues at the back despite turning 39. It remains unclear whether Chelsea will contemplate extending his contract beyond the ongoing campaign.