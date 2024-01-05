Man Utd target Michael Olise prefers Arsenal transfer

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise has been linked with a move to Manchester United but he would “very much prefer a move to Arsenal”, according to FootballTransfers.

The 22-year-old French winger has been impressive in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal and Manchester United. The report from FootballTransfers claims that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the player.

Olise recently signed a new contract with Crystal Palace and he has a €70 million (£60m) release clause in his contract. Any club hoping to sign him will have to pay the premium and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Manchester United are prepared to break the bank for him.

Although Arsenal have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at their disposal, they need more depth in the wide areas. Arteta has not been able to rotate his attackers properly because of the lack of options.

Olise is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he would add creativity and technical ability in the final third if he were to join Arsenal.

Olise would be an upgrade on Sancho-Antony

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have spent a substantial amount of money on Jadon Sancho and Antony in recent seasons. However, both players have been hugely disappointing and they need to sign a quality winger.

A move to Arsenal or Manchester United would be an exciting step up in the Crystal Palace winger’s career and Olise will want to compete for major trophies at his next club.

The report from FootballTransfers claims that Arsenal could make a January move for the 22-year-old but they would need to raise funds through sales first.

The fact that he prefers a move to the north London club will certainly come as a major boost for the Gunners. But it remains to be seen whether they can beat Man Utd to his signature.