Tottenham in talks to sign Man Utd target Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal talks with RB Leipzig to sign Manchester United target Timo Werner in January, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Leipzig back in 2020 after enjoying a stellar campaign in the German Bundesliga. However, the move didn’t pan out for the German as he struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League before moving back to his old club during the summer of 2022.

But, upon returning to Leipzig, Werner hasn’t had great success at Red Bull Arena in recent times, making only two starts in the league this season.

However, it appears despite the 27-year-old’s recent struggles, he has been attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League clubs with Man Utd previously expressing their interest in signing the German.

However, writing on X, Romano has reported that Tottenham have now stolen a march on Man Utd in this race after opening formal talks with Leipzig to purchase the striker.

The journalist further claims that Spurs are progressing in negotiations with the Bundesliga club and the North London club are looking to secure the forward’s signature on a loan deal.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham are in talks to sign Timo Werner on loan deal from RB Leipzig. Negotiations are advancing between the two clubs on loan fee and salary coverage. Spurs keep working on Dragusin deal while they negotiate for Werner.”

In addition, Romano says in a different post that Werner has accepted personal terms with Spurs and is keen on playing in the Premier League once again.

Werner – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, works extremely hard without possession and likes to press the opposition higher up the field.

However, the forward lacks the cutting edge in front of the goal. So, although his addition could bolster Spurs’ attack, he might not be an ideal long-term signing for Ange Postecoglou’s side if they purchase him.

So, it appears Man Utd are likely to miss out on signing one of their key January targets to their direct top-four rival Tottenham. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites can eventually manage to lure Werner to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in January.