Chelsea preparing concrete move for Paulo Dybala



According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are preparing a concrete move to sign Roma attacker Paulo Dybala in the coming days.

The Argentine star has been in impressive form for Roma this season with 6 goals and 6 assists from 17 games. This has spread talk that he could leave in January. There is a £10 million release clause in his contract that can be triggered by foreign clubs and Tuttomercatoweb claim that Chelsea are looking at it.

The 2022 World Cup winner has emerged as the main market goal for the London heavyweights and their track could become concrete in the next few days. Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have to be quick to convince the player as his release clause won’t be active beyond January 15.

More creativity

Chelsea have had a below-par season in the Premier League and they are currently 10th in the standings with only 28 points on the board. The Blues have managed to pick up three wins on the bounce, but the question is whether they can replicate the same form against the bigger teams.

Dybala is an experienced playmaker and he could be seen as a potential option up front for the Blues going forward. Nicolas Jackson has been guilty of missing clear-cut chances for the Blues while Armando Broja is still learning his trade. Christopher Nkunku, on the other hand, remains injury-prone.

Similar to Nkunku, Dybala has an injury record of his own, but the Blues could be tempted to purchase him due to the low transfer figure. At £10 million, the 30-year-old would be a clear bargain signing in the transfer market. He is a good dribbler and works hard off the ball. His main quality is his creativity in the final third. He averages more than 2 key passes per game and also has a brilliant eye for goal and would be an upgrade on the likes of Jackson and Broja.