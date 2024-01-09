Arsenal eye move for Leonardo Spinazzola

Arsenal have expressed interest in AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, according to a report from La Roma 24.

The Italy International has been in and out of the starting lineup this season with Jose Mourinho opting for Rasmus Kristensen as his preferred choice at left-back. Spinazzola has only managed 989 minutes of fame time in his 17 appearances so far this season. However, his value and ability still remain high as the defender has notched a goal and three assists despite having limited playing time this season.

Spinazolla’s agent, Davide Lippi has reportedly debunked any chances of a contract renewal, indicating the player’s desire to leave the club.

Along with Arsenal, the report adds that Premier League rivals, Aston Villa have also indicated interest in the full-back – whose chapter at the Stadio Olimpico could come to an end in June amid a contract renewal stand-off.

Defensive solidity

Arsenal appear poised to explore the left-back market, prompted by concerns over Oleksandr Zinchenko’s defensive vulnerabilities.

The uncertain future of Kieran Tierney at the Emirates, amid reports of Arsenal’s readiness to part ways, further underscores the need for a left-back investment. In this context, Spinazzola has surfaced as a plausible target for Arsenal’s attention and potential reinforcement in that position.

Spinazzola has established himself as one of Serie A’s premier full-backs over the past several years. Although he began his football journey as a trainee at ACR Siena and Juventus, it took until 2019 for him to make his first-team debut for Juventus after graduating from their youth division over a decade ago. Instead of immediate success at Juventus, the Italian international underwent loan spells at different Italian clubs.

However, since joining Roma from Juventus in July 2019, the 30-year-old has found a stable place in the spotlight. Spinazzola has been a consistent presence for the Giallorossi over the last four and a half years, demonstrating resilience after recovering from a long-term injury sustained during UEFA Euro 2020.

With interest from Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa side, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can fend off competition to secure the signing of Spinazzola.