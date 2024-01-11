Liverpool ‘set sights’ on signing Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, as per Football Insider.

The Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this season, sitting at the top of the table with 45 points from 20 games. However, their recent injury problems have put their promising campaign at risk of derailing.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee issue. In addition, Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas have been struggling with shoulder problems and are set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.

The new addition to their injury list is Trent Alexander-Arnold – who has picked up a knee issue and will be unavailable for selection in the upcoming fixtures.

So, Liverpool are thin in numbers in their backline and Joe Gomes is the only recognised senior fullback available at the moment. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be better off signing a new fullback in January to bolster the defensive department in order to continue their title charge.

Frimpong to Liverpool

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are willing to sign a new right-back to push Alexander-Arnold in the midfield so they have started to explore options in the market and have ‘set sights’ on signing the 23-year-old.

The report claims that Liverpool have been monitoring the development of Frimpong ahead of a potential swoop. The report states that Netherlands international has a £35m release clause included in his current contract but the exit clause can only be activated in the upcoming summer window.

However, Football Insider says that Manchester United and Arsenal are also contemplating signing the fullback so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The Dutchman is an attack-minded fullback. He is quick, technically sound, can create chances for attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his opportunities. So, Frimpong could be an ideal option to play in Klopp’s system if they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club opt to make a concrete approach in January or decide to wait until the summer to sign him.