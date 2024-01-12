Man Utd target Todibo very attracted to join Liverpool

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in pursuit of OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo as the defender is very attracted to join Liverpool, as per the French outlet Nice-Matin.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on addressing that problem by signing a new defender this year.

Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for the record Premier League champions with Goncalo Inacio, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva being among them. But, Todibo is seemingly their priority target.

However, while citing and translating the print version of Nice-Matin, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool have now joined Man Utd in the race to sign the Frenchman.

The report further says that a potential move to Anfield is ‘very attractive’ for the Nice star as Jurgen Klopp is seen as an ‘emblematic and well-established’ manager. So, this is a huge blow for the Red Devils in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

However, the report claims that Todibo has been ‘thriving’ in Ligue 1 in recent times so he is in no rush to leave Nice in January. Therefore, Liverpool may have to wait until the summer to secure his signature.

Todibo to Liverpool

Nice-Matin also states that Ibrahima Konate is a close friend of Todibo so this could be an extra temptation for the Nice star to move to Anfield if the Merseyside club formalise their interest.

However, the report says that Nice have slapped a £52m price tag on the defender’s head so Klopp’s side will have to spend a big fee to sign the 24-year-old.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have been contemplating purchasing a new defender to reinforce their backline. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for the Anfield club with Todibo now emerging as a serious option.

The Frenchman is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class defender going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually manage to sign Todibo by beating Man Utd in this race to bolster their backline.