Enzo Fernandez stars for Chelsea v Fulham



Enzo Fernandez delivered an impressive performance for Chelsea in midfield during their 1-0 win over Fulham in Saturday’s early Premier League clash.

The Argentine has been a key player in the centre of the park for the Blues since his arrival from Benfica last winter and he delivered another stand-out showing against rivals Fulham. The 22-year-old had a good passing accuracy of 82% in the West London derby, but he was most efficient with his defensive work.

The former River Plate graduate won 9 out of his 16 duels contested at Stamford Bridge. He also won 3 tackles and made 3 clearances. In the offensive side of things, Fernandez successfully completed 4 dribbles and provided 3 key passes. Fernandez edged Cole Palmer as the match of the match in our opinion.

The win in the derby has seen Chelsea jump to 8th in the league table ahead of Manchester United. The London heavyweights have now won 3 league games on the bounce but most importantly 4 on the trot at Stamford Bridge. They have not been entirely convincing in those wins, but the points matter in the end.

Chelsea will now go into a short winter break and they will be back in action in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough. The Blues suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the 1st leg of the semi-final at the Riverside Stadium after some poor finishing. They have the opportunity to put things right and reach the final next month.

After the Boro game, the Blues have an FA Cup 4th round tie at home against Aston Villa before travelling to Anfield for a Premier League game against Liverpool on January 31. The next few matches could make-or-break Chelsea’s season. The interval has come at the wrong time for Chelsea, considering the momentum gained from regular wins over the last few weeks. The Blues will be hoping that Christopher Nkunku is back from his injury after the break to provide extra firepower up front.