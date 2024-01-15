Liverpool boss eyeing deal for Kenan Yildiz



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Juventus are said to be wary of the interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Kenan Yildiz.

The 18-year-old ace had a slow start to the campaign where he was regularly on the bench and only made cameo appearances. However, he has started 4 of the last 5 games for the Serie A giants, scoring 3 goals in the process. He is starting to realise his potential at Juventus and this has not gone unnoticed at Anfield.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, it is mentioned that attention should be paid to Klopp, who is a keen admirer of the Turkish star and would happily take him to Liverpool. Sporting directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are aware of the same and seem determined to hand the youngster an improved contract to avoid losing him to the Reds.

Big talent

The teenager is highly talented. He started off his young career from the wide attacking positions, but he has played in an attacking midfield or 2nd striker position for Juventus this campaign. He has formed a solid partnership with Dusan Vlahovic in the final 3rd and the Bianconeri will be determined to keep him for the long-term.

However, their underlying financial issues could test their resolve. The club will need to balance their books in the summer with potential sales and Liverpool could make an ambitious move for the youngster if Klopp wants to recruit him. The German is an admirer of players who have the ability to play in multiple attacking roles.

Yildiz is currently priced at £34 million and has the traits to become a star of the future. If Liverpool get any hint from his representative over a possible summer exit, they could be the first to lodge an approach. The Reds are currently in transition and Yildiz would be a quality long-term recruit for them with his big potential.