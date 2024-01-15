Chelsea eyeing loan move for Karim Benzema

Chelsea are considering a loan swoop for Al Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema this month, as per the Telegraph.

This season, much has been made of the absence of senior figures in the Chelsea squad, and the manager is aware of the youthfulness of his side, especially in the striker position.

The Blues refused to make any big-money signings to play at centre-forward in the summer, preferring to sign 22-year-old Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for just over £32 million.

This decision left them with two 22-year-olds, Jackson and Armando Broja, as their options at centre-forward. Considering the level of competition in the Premier League, this represented an incredibly inexperienced strike force for the Blues.

Chelsea have struggled at times this season in front of goal, with the inexperience of both Jackson and Broja coming to the fore. The former has, however, managed eight goals in all competitions, while the latter has just two.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea could now add quality and experience to their frontline with the pursuit of Benzema. The newspaper says Chelsea chiefs have held ‘internal talks’ about a move for the Ballon d’Or winner. The French striker has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 15 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season.

As per the report, Chelsea are considering making a move for the 36-year-old striker on a short-term loan deal to help them until the end of the season. The former Real Madrid man enjoyed a brilliant spell in Europe before joining Al Ittihad, becoming the second highest goalscorer in Real Madrid history.

The Blues are looking at a move for Benzema, who has not travelled with the rest of his Al Ittihad teammates for their training camp in Dubai. The Frenchman will be a direct replacement this month for Jackson, who has traveled to the AFCON with Senegal.

Benzema not enjoying Saudi switch

Karim Benzema ended a 14-year spell in Real Madrid when he joined Al Ittihad in the summer following the expiry of his contract. He moved to the Saudi champions as part of their extensive summer recruitment, which brought Fabinho and N’Golo Kante to the club, as well.

On the pitch, Benzema has enjoyed himself in Saudi, as his numbers have shown this season, but he has not had the best time off the pitch. He clashed with manager Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season, leading to the dismissal of the manager from his position.

Benzema was left out of the Al Ittihad squad for their training camp in Dubai after missing out on multiple club events, as per Goal. This could mark the end of his time at the club, and the interest from the likes of Chelsea may see him leave before the end of this month.