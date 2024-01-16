Liverpool have joined the race to sign highly sought-after Lille defender Leny Yoro but face stiff competition, according to a report from Téléfoot.

Yoro has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe this season. The 18-year-old has been an integral part of Lille’s first team this season, making 17 Ligue 1 appearances and 23 appearances across all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side as they currently sit in fifth place in Ligue 1.

His performances have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe with Téléfoot reporting that Liverpool are the latest to express an interest. However, they face stiff competition as French Champions, Paris Saint-Germain as well as the recently crowned Copa Del Rey champions, Real Madrid are also keen on the France u21 International.

The 18-year-old has just a year left on his contract as his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy is set to expire in June 2025. Yoro has a market value of £21.5m according to Transfermarkt, but the report suggests that Yoro could become the biggest sale of any defender in Ligue 1 history if he leaves Lille, so the likes of Liverpool may have to pay a lot more.

Defensive stalwart

Liverpool are currently addressing crucial aspects of their squad in preparation for what will be a heated title battle with Manchester City, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur hot on their heels.

As the winter transfer window draws open, a significant focus is placed on fortifying the team’s defensive strength, especially with Joel Matip’s injury highlighting the need for reinforcement.

In addition to shoring up defensive capabilities, Jürgen Klopp’s side are proactively involved in the pursuit of young and promising talents. This strategic approach aligns with the club’s tradition of methodically identifying and recruiting emerging players who can contribute to the team’s long-term success.

They have already recorded success stories with the recoupment and promotion of youngsters such as Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, and even current club vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool’s pursuit of future stars has led them to focus on 18-year-old France U21 international, Yoro. His standout performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top European clubs keen on securing his promising talent from Lille.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can ward off interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to secure the signature of the highly coveted youngster.