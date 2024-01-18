Arsenal prepared to bid hard to sign Estevao Willian



According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Arsenal are one of the clubs prepared to bid hard to sign Palmeiras wonderkid and Chelsea target Estevao Willian.

The 16-year-old has been described as the next big thing in Brazilian football after Endrick and there is already a long list of clubs who are tracking his progress. Chelsea were recently credited with an interest in signing the teenager with a £52 million release clause and Mundo Deportivo now report that Arsenal are vying for his signature.

As per the Spanish outlet, the teenager has a clear desire to move to Barcelona and the Spanish giants are also keen on landing him. The Catalans are ready to make an approval after getting permission from their board, but Arsenal could seek to take advantage of their financial issues to bring the wonderkid to the Emirates Stadium. Willian won’t be permitted to move to Europe until the age of 18 and a transfer may only happen in the summer of 2025 at the earliest.

Huge talent

Willian has made big strides through the youth system at Palmeiras. He recently played for the Under-20 team in the Copinha tournament where he contributed 4 goals and 2 assists from 6 outings. The youngster was brilliant from the right wing for the development side and caught the eye with his pace, dribbling skills and decision-making in the box.

At just 16, he looks ready to become a regular part of the senior squad. He recently made his debut for Palmeiras and it may not be long before he establishes himself as a key player for them. Willian is holding out for a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga giants can’t afford to sign him at the moment as they may need to sell players to balance their financial books.

The Catalans are likely to wait until the summer to recoup funds for a pre-agreement, but Arsenal will be aiming to hijack the deal with a proposal of their own. The club’s sporting director Edu Gaspar has good association with Brazilian clubs, but the big question mark is whether he can persuade the player to change his stance and consider a future Premier League move.