Liverpool ‘in contact’ to sign Feyenoord star David Hancko

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in contact’ with Feyenoord star David Hancko over a deal to sign him, as per the player’s agent Branislav Jasurek.

The Reds have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new defender as they have been linked with numerous options in recent times. Goncalo Inacio, Levi Colwill and Antonio Silva have all been mentioned as serious targets for the Merseyside club, but Hancko is now emerging as a key option.

Now, speaking to TN (via The Mirror), the 26-year-old’s agent has said that Liverpool have been showing an interest in signing Hancko and they have already held initial talks with him over a deal to sign the Feyenoord star.

Jasurek further claims that Hancko is likely to remain at Feyenoord in January but he will move away from De Kuip Stadium at the end of this campaign.

Hancko’s entourage also reveals that the defender only wants to play for a top-club if he leaves Feyenoord this year and won’t join any of the clubs who are in the bottom half of the Premier League. So, this will be a big boost for Liverpool in pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Hancko to Liverpool

However, Jasurek states that he has also held talks with PSG to land his client to the Parc des Princes. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Ligue 1 giants in getting any potential deal done for Hancko.

Jasurek said:

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation. I estimate that, 80 to 90 percent, David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer. “It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the bottom half of the Premier League.”

Hancko, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. He is good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Slovakia international is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to secure his signature this year.