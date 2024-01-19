Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Leny Yoro

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro, as per the French outlet Le10Sport.

It has widely been suggested that having struggled with defensive frailties this season, Erik ten Hag is keen on addressing that issue by signing a new centre-back.

The Red Devils have been linked with a few defenders in recent times with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Yoro is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Le10Sport, Man Utd have been following Yoro ‘very closely’ ahead of a potential swoop for him. However, the report claims that Liverpool have also been monitoring the 18-year-old’s development before making a move so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for the defender.

Le10Sport also states that Lille have no intention of letting their star man leave in January but if they are forced to cash-in next summer then they want at least £77m. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will have to break the bank to lure the Frenchman away from Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Battle

The report further says that PSG have also been showing an interest in signing Yoro but Lille don’t want to sell the youngster to a direct rival so this is a big boost for Man Utd and Liverpool in pursuit of the 18-year-old.

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has already established himself as a key member of Paulo Fonseca’s starting eleven at a very tender age this season. The defender is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is dangerous in the opposition box in set-piece situations and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

The Lille star is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in the future, so he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club secure his signature this year.

However, Yoro is still very young and hasn’t had much experience playing at the highest level. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Liverpool eventually opt to purchase him if Lille stay firm on their whooping £77m valuation.