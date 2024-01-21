Man Utd plot move to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Man Utd are ready to pay £60m to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze in the summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace in recent seasons and it is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants. He has three goals and three assists to his name across all competition competitions this season.

Manchester United need to add more creativity and technical ability in the final third and Eze would improve them going forward if he moved to Old Trafford.

The report states that Manchester United are ‘ready to pay’ around €70 million (£60m) for the Crystal Palace star but the Eagles will not sanction his departure below €90 million (£77m).

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has reportedly given the green light to the move, but it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

A move in January is out of the question and Man Utd are hoping to sign him at the end of the season.

Eze could transform Man Utd

Eze is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He would add flair, vision and technical ability to the United side. The Crystal Palace star could prove to be an upgrade on players like Jadon Sancho and Antony. Both players have been underwhelming since moving to Manchester United and the Red Devils need to bring in an upgrade.

Eze is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through. Manchester United will have to improve their squad if they want to compete for major trophies and the Crystal Palace star would be an excellent addition.

A move to United would be a major step up in his career and he’ll be keen to test himself at a high level, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season.