Liverpool plotting swoop for Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande

Liverpool have reportedly been showing an interest in signing Arsenal target and Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per the transfer journalist David Lynch.

It has widely been suggested that having struggled with injury problems at their back, the Merseyside club have been looking to strengthen their defence by signing a new centre-back.

Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and David Hancko have all been mentioned as serious targets for Jurgen Klopp’s side but Diomande is reportedly on their radar as well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lynch has reported that Liverpool have been showing an interest in Diomande and they have been monitoring his development in recent times before making a potential swoop.

Lynch said:

“The one thing I will say about Diomande is, yes, I’ve been given encouragement [by sources] that he is a player Liverpool are looking at, a player they’re scouting. “But he was put to me in this way that if you’ve got a promising player who’s 20-year-old and playing in a top-five European league for a club with huge demands around Sporting, similar to Liverpool the pressures that are on them. “If you’ve got a 20-year-old coming in a defensive role there and doing really well, it would be remiss of Liverpool’s scouts wouldn’t it to not be keeping an eye on a player of that sort. “So, I think that yes, he’s someone Liverpool are looking at but I would also err on the side of caution from saying he’s definitely someone Liverpool are targeting or even in fact that Liverpool are definitely going to sign a centre-half in the summer.”

Battle

It has been widely reported that Arsenal have identified Diomande as a serious option as they look to strengthen their defence. So, the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition from the Gunners in getting any potential deal done for the African.

The North London club have also been struggling with injury problems at their back this season. So, purchasing a new defender to reinforce their defence would be the right decision and Diomande could be a solid signing.

The Sporting star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class defender going forward so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature.

It has been suggested that Diomande has a £69m release clause included in his current contract so Liverpool or Arsenal will have to spend big money to purchase the African.