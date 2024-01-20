Chelsea looking to sign new centre-back if Chalobah leaves



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to sign a new central defender especially if Trevoh Chalobah leaves the club.

Chelsea have had another difficult Premier League season and they are presently 9th in the standings. The club have found form with four wins in their last five league outings but they need to maintain the same level of consistency for the rest of the campaign to have any chance of qualifying for Europe.

Meanwhile, the Blues have had a very quiet transfer window with no additions to the first-team squad and when asked about the club’s plans, Romano told Givemesport that they could sign a new centre-back this winter if Chalobah leaves, he said: “I think Chelsea are looking for a new defender in general. It could be this window or in the summer.”

“But Chelsea are looking into the centre-back market because they want to sign a player in that position, especially if Chalobah leaves. So, the idea is to go for that kind of player, a centre-back with a good personality. So, they already know what they want in that position, and they’re looking at the centre-back market. But it’s not guaranteed to be the winter window because many players are unavailable.”

Possible signing

Chelsea have spent over £1.2 billion under their new owners, but they are yet to reinforce the squad this winter. It is quite clear that the club have Financial Fair Play issues at the moment and they can’t afford to recruit a new centre-back without recouping funds from a high-profile departure.

Chalobah has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time. The 24-year-old would represent pure profit when it comes to Financial Fair Play, considering he came through the academy. Chelsea will be hoping to offload him in the coming days to step up the pursuit of a new centre-back.

There are no clear-cut choices for Chelsea to strengthen the department, but it has been reported that Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo is on their radar. The Blues have already opened talks to land the talented Frenchman, who fits into their transfer policy as he is 24 years of age and just entering his prime.

Todibo is a strong ball-playing defender who likes to engage in duels and has good recovery pace. The former Barcelona man would be a top-class signing. Chelsea may ideally want to integrate him into their squad this winter such that he can adapt and succeed Thiago Silva, who could leave in the summer.