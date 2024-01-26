Arsenal could make late swoop for Amadou Onana



According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal could make a late swoop for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana before the transfer window closes next week.

The Gunners have been linked with the 22-year-old over the past few weeks and Tavolieri recently reported that the midfielder would be interested in joining the club.

The same journalist has now revealed that Arsenal’s chances of signing the Belgian star have been ruined by Financial Fair Play.

However, Tavolieri believes that a move could still go through before the transfer deadline, suppose Arsenal manage a last-minute sale to recoup some transfer funds.

Surprise move

Arsenal are currently 3rd in the Premier League with 43 points on the board, 5 behind leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, they are into the last 16 of the Champions League where they face Porto.

The Gunners still have the opportunity to end the season on a high with a trophy and manager Mikel Arteta may want some financial backing to bolster the squad before the window closes.

A versatile midfielder would be a good acquisition before the deadline. Onana normally plays from the no.6 role, but he can also feature in a slightly advanced position when required.

With better players around him at Arsenal, he could step up to the next level and realise his full potential under Arteta. Onana is strong when it comes to winning tackles and duels.

He has also excelled with his dribbling in tight spaces and possesses a superb work rate. His passing needs to improve but it should become better in a possession-based side like Arsenal.

Everton are looking for around £50 million to sell their prized asset and a late winter deal for Arsenal could depend on them recouping some of the funds through player departures.

As of now, that looks unlikely to happen but things could change in the coming days if Arsenal sanction some exits. Everton may not accept a deal on deadline day as they may want a replacement.