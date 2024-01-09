Arsenal and Man Utd open talks to sign Amadou Onana

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Everton star Amadou Onana this month but Manchester United are also exploring a potential deal, according to reports.

Arsenal’s campaign is in danger of derailing as they crashed out of the FA Cup to Liverpool on Sunday while consecutive defeats have seen them drop down to fourth in the Premier League table – five points off the leaders.

Mikel Arteta is now under pressure to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium and it appears he wants to freshen up his squad with the addition of a new midfielder.

Onana has emerged as a prime target and Football.London claims Arsenal are in talks over a potential deal for the Everton star. The report suggests that a £50m deal could be agreed with Everton forced into a sale due to their financial troubles.

However, purchasing Onana won’t be straightforward for Arsenal as Manchester United have also been showing keen interest in signing the 22-year-old this month.

Having endured a dire campaign so far this term, it has widely been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the squad in January to improve the on-field display in the second half of this season.

Attack and defence are the two areas that the Dutch boss is reportedly keen on reinforcing. However, according to the report by Football Transfers, Man Utd have identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening as well and they have opened initial talks with Onana to purchase him in this winter window.

The report further claims that Ten Hag was keen on signing the Everton star last summer over Sofyan Amrabat, however, the club couldn’t manage to secure the Belgian’s signature due to his high valuation. So, having failed to purchase him last time around, Man Utd are looking to sign him this month.

Football Transfers also says that Everton are interested in signing Scott McTominay so Man Utd could include the Scotsman in a part-exchange deal to lower Onana’s asking price.

Onana is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is quick, strong, good in the air, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The midfielder is a Premier League proven star so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club manage to purchase him this month. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will be able to win the race to sign Onana if the youngster eventually leaves Goodison Park in this winter window.