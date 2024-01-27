Man Utd enter race to sign Arsenal target Ivan Toney



According to The Athletic, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have not made any signings in the current transfer window and manager Erik ten Hag has today confirmed that there won’t be any activity before the deadline due to Financial Fair Play problems.

Man United’s next purchase could be at the end of the campaign and The Athletic report that the Mancunian giants are keeping a close watch on Toney’s return to the Premier League after his long betting ban.

Quality striker

United are currently lagging behind their Premier League rivals in the striking department. They signed Rasmus Hojlund for big money from Atalanta last summer, but he has netted only 7 times in all competitions.

Only 2 of those have come in the English top-flight. The Dane has the potential to become an elite striker in future, but United may still look to add more quality in the position at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Red Devils are currently preparing to part ways with Anthony Martial when his contract expires this summer. Toney could be considered as a potential replacement for the former Monaco man in their squad.

Toney has become a quality striker since earning promotion with Brentford from the Championship. Last season, he enjoyed the best phase of his career with 20 top-flight goals before being banned for breaching FA betting rules.

He made his long-awaited return against Nottingham Forest last week and had an instant impact with a set-piece goal. The Englishman has openly admitted that he wants to win trophies at a bigger club.

United are bound to face competition from Arsenal for the £80 million striker. The Gunners have also identified him as a top transfer target, but can’t afford him this month like United due to fear of breaking FFP limits.