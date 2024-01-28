Arsenal leading Man Utd in race to sign Mitoma



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winter Kaoru Mitoma during the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best performing wingers in the Premier League in the last 12 months and Fichajes claim that he will secure a bigger challenge in the summer.

Arsenal and Man United are keen on his signature, but the Gunners are deemed favourites to purchase him due to their offensive potential as well as proximity to big titles.

The Spanish source add that Arsenal are preparing a super offer to land the Japanese star as they look to put together a fully competitive squad ahead of next season.

Surprise deal

Mitoma was brilliant for Brighton during the second half of the previous campaign and ended the season with 10 goals and 8 assists from 41 outings for the South Coast outfit. He has not been in the same vein of form in the current season, but he has still impressed with 3 goals and 6 assists from 24 appearances.

The Japanese will be on the radar of top Premier League and European clubs this summer. Arsenal are mentioned as big admirers but a deal would be a surprise. The club presently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard vying for the left-wing position which has been Mitoma’s permanent spot on the field.

The Gunners also have the likes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, who can compete for the same attacking role. Unless there are multiple departures in the summer, we don’t see a deal happening. Nevertheless, he could cost a premium fee for whoever wishes to purchase him from Brighton later this year.

He is presently priced at £43 million by Transfermarkt and Brighton are bound to hold out for a much higher fee for their prized asset particularly if there is a bidding war for him. Arsenal could be an ideal destination for Mitoma, provided they assure him with regular first-team football.