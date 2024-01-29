Chelsea keeping tabs on Montpellier striker Akor Adams

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Montpellier striker Akor Adams ahead of a potential swoop, according to a report from Graeme Bailey.

The journalist has revealed on HTC that Chelsea scouts were keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old Nigerian striker in action on Sunday. Montpellier were up against Lille in the French league and the Blues were running the rule over Adams.

The striker joined Montpellier at the start of the season from Lillestrom and he has done well for the French outfit. Adams has seven goals in 19 league matches so far this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the West London giants.

It’s no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker and Adams could prove to be a useful acquisition. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season to solve their goalscoring problems, but the former La Liga star has had an underwhelming spell so far.

Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for Adams at the end of the season. Montpellier are under no pressure to sell him this month, and a move in January seems highly unlikely.

He has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2027. A deal for the striker would reportedly cost at least £15 million, according to a report from Football Insider.

Chelsea move tempting for Adams

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported fee and they could formalise their interest if Adams continues to impress with Montpellier during the second half of the season.

The asking price could easily rise in the summer depending on the player’s displays in the coming month, so Chelsea could regret not making a move this winter.

The Nigerian striker will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League next season, and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.