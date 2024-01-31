Man Utd have interest in signing Arsenal target Zubimendi



According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United have a degree of interest in signing Arsenal midfield target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer.

Man United are likely to reinforce their midfield department during the next transfer window. There is talk of Casemiro leaving the club following an injury-plagued second season. Sofyan Amrabat could also return to Fiorentina amid his unsuccessful loan stint with the Red Devils thus far.

A new holding midfielder could be a top priority for the Mancunian giants and speaking to Givemesport, Jones has highlighted that United are interested in Zubimendi, though he is more likely to choose Arsenal, he said: “I’ve even heard that Man Utd like Zubimendi. I’m not sure he would choose that over Arsenal, but they have a degree of interest in him.”

Quality midfielder

Casemiro was splendid for the Red Devils in his debut campaign. United were applauded for the decision to sign him from Real Madrid but things have gone pear-shaped in his second year at the club. The Brazilian has failed to stay injury free and when available, his performances have been poor.

The ex-Porto man will turn 32 next month and United could serious contemplate selling him during the summer. A move to Saudi Arabia could help them recoup some of the transfer fee spent on him. They would want a quality replacement from the transfer market and Zubimendi seems an ideal fit.

The 24-year-old would be an upgrade on Casemiro. He is better with the ball at his feet, has the knack of winning challenges and averages several ball recoveries per appearance. The big stumbling block for United could be the interest from Arsenal, who have been trying to sign him for some period of time.

Zubimendi, who has a £51 million release clause in his contract, has been targeted by the Gunners in the last few transfer windows, but he has refused to leave Sociedad. If he does consider a new club this summer, he could join the London giants over United due to the progress made in the league. He could be seen as a replacement for Thomas Partey.