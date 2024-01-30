Pochettino confirms injury for Chelsea star Levi Colwill



Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that defender Levi Colwill won’t be available for Wednesday’s late Premier League meeting against Liverpool at Anfield.

The £47 million star picked up a minor tendon injury in the lead up to the FA Cup 4th round tie against Aston Villa last weekend and he has not recovered in time to make the travelling squad tomorrow.

In his pre-match presser, Pochettino confirmed the disappointing news via Chelseafc.com, he said: “Levi is out. He suffered a minor injury in his tendon. He’s getting better and it’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow.”

However, the Argentine did provide some good news by confirming that Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto could be involved after returning to full training while Nicolas Jackson could be available too after his duty with Senegal.

He added:

“It’s good news that Malo Gusto and Christoph can travel with us. At the moment, yes it’s good news to have two players recovered to play. Maybe Nico Jackson to arrive tomorrow and be involved if he can arrive.”

Blow

Chelsea have had a poor Premier League campaign under Pochettino. They have shown signs of improvement over the past month or so, but they have work to do in order to finish in the European places this season.

They could secure a spot in the Europa Conference League by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup next month. If they fail to do so, the club will need to finish at least 7th in the top-flight, as things stand, to qualify for Europe.

Hence, every game will be every important for the London giants. The club are the in-form team in the Premier League at the moment and they will be aiming to spring up a surprise by beating the leaders at Anfield.

The fixture has been tightly fought over the past few years. In the last 7 meetings, they have been 5 draws and 2 defeats for Chelsea. Both losses came via a penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals in 2022.