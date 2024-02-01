Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing deal for Hugo Larsson



According to German outlet Sport BILD, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Hugo Larsson with a view to a potential transfer.

The 19-year-old has had a fantastic debut season with Frankfurt after his move from Malmo and he has established himself as a key player in their midfield. His performances have not gone unseen and Sport BILD claim that Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring his displays over the course of the current campaign.

The source add that Frankfurt will want at least £68 million for a transfer. The Premier League duo are seen as clubs who can afford the figure. The youngster currently has a contract until June 2028 with Frankfurt and there is no release clause.

Huge potential

The teenager joined Frankfurt with a glowing reputation at Malmo. He has continued to showcase his potential with his defensive contributions. Larsson, who has already made his debut for Sweden, has completed 88% of his passes in the German top tier with an average of 1.6 tackles and 5.7 ball recoveries per outing.

One of his main strengths has been his ball control and he has been dispossessed less than 8 times per game. With age and experience, the midfielder should only get better, but the big question mark is whether Arsenal or Liverpool will make an approach to sign him during this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal’s main midfield target has been Martin Zubimendi for some time and the Spaniard could finally be available in the transfer market this summer. The Gunners are more likely to pursue the services of the 24-year-old star for £51 million rather than spending a higher fee on Larsson, who is still inexperienced.

Liverpool spent the recent summer strengthening their midfield department. They signed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch on permanent deals. With Curtis Jones also blossoming from the position, they may not invest big on Larsson during the off-season.