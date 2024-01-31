[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups as Bradley starts for Reds

Liverpool will look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup last weekend. Alisson Becker retains his place in goal once again while Ibrahima Konate starts in defence. Virgil van Dijk is recalled to start alongside the Frenchman after being rested on Sunday.

Joe Gomez keeps his place at left-back so Andrew Robertson remains on the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold also has to settle for a place on the bench as Conor Bradley keeps his place at right-back.

Dominik Szoboszlai comes back into the Liverpool midfield as he starts alongside Curtis Jones and the returning Alexis Mac Allister. Ryan Gravenberch has to make do with a place on the bench.

Luis Diaz was also rested for the FA Cup win but he’s back to start on the left wing for Liverpool tonight. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota keep their places so Cody Gakpo drops to the bench.

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has made just one change from the side that drew with Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday night. Dorde Petrovic continues in goal in the absence of Robert Sanchez while Thiago Silva marshals the Chelsea defence.

Axel Disasi keeps his place alongside Silva at the back while Benoit Badiashile also starts once again. Ben Chilwell is recalled to start at left-back with Alfie Gilchrist the man to make way.

Moises Caicedo lines-up alongside Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s midfield with Conor Gallagher also keeping his place in the starting eleven tonight.

Cole Palmer starts in attack for Chelsea with Raheem Sterling also keeping his place on the left flank. Noni Madueke starts as well so Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Chelsea

Petrovic, Disasi, Badiashile, Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Madueke, Sterling

Subs: Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Gusto, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Washington, Nkunku, Broja