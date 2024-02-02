Man Utd expected to hold talks with Juventus over Bremer



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Manchester United are expected to hold talks with Juventus over a summer deal for Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils over the past few days and Tuttosport claim that Man United have identified the centre-back as the ideal signing to bolster their defence.

United manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing a physically strong defender who is comfortable with his ball distribution and the club believe Bremer is the perfect candidate to be signed this summer.

Tuttosport add that a meeting is expected between United and Juventus in due course. The Serie A heavyweights are set to hold out for a fee in the region of £60 million for the centre-back.

Top-class defender

Bremer has been one of the stand-out centre-backs in the Italian top-flight this campaign. He has been a rock at the heart of the defence for Juventus with several consistent displays. The Brazilian is a good passer of the ball but has also impressed with his ability to clear his lines. He also possesses a strong aerial presence and has the knack of making recoveries.

United currently have a good set of central defenders in Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, but there could be an overhaul. The contracts of Varane and Evans expire at the end of the campaign while Lindelof will soon enter the final year of his deal. Maguire’s contract ends in June 2025, but there is an option for 12 months.

There is a possibility of two or more centre-backs leaving during the summer. Bremer could be brought into the squad as a replacement. He looks to have the credentials to succeed in the Premier League. United’s main competition could come from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also weighing up a summer approach for his services. The London giants could have an advantage if they finish in the Champions League places and United fail to do so.