[Teams] Wolves vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups as Marcus Rashford starts

Manchester United will be looking to climb up the table with a win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made changes from the side that beat Newport in the FA Cup last time out. No.1 goalkeeper Andre Onana is back from the AFCON so he replaces Altay Bayındır between the sticks.

Raphael Varane starts once again in the middle of defence alongside Lisandro Martinez, so Harry Maguire has to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back while Luke Shaw starts on the opposite side of the back four.

Casemiro continues in the holding role for Manchester United tonight and he’s partnered by youngster Kobi Mainoo once again. Bruno Fernandes captains the Red Devils this evening as he lines-up in the attacking midfield role.

Garnacho starts on the left flank while Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front once again. However, the big talking point is that Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in attack for Manchester United. The England international missed training recently after calling in sick the day after partying in Belfast. But ten Hag has decided to hand Rashford a recall instead of punishing him further, with Antony the man to make way.

As for Wolves, Pedro Neto is the dangerman in attack and he’s supported by Matheus Cunha. Mario Lemina starts in midfield along with Jeanricner Bellegarde while Craig Dawson marshals the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Cunha, Neto.

Subs: Bentley, H Bueno, S Bueno, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Hodge, Sarabia, Chirewa, Fraser.

Man Utd

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, Maguire, Diallo, Eriksen, Forson, McTominay, Antony.