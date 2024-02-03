Arsenal interested in signing Benjamin Sesko



According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal could go head-t0-head with AC Milan to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The 20-year-old is currently in his debut season with Leipzig, but he has hardly started games due to fierce competition from Yussuf Poulsen and Lois Openda. The striker has managed less than 1,000 minutes up to now.

This has spread speculation that he could leave the club at the end of the campaign. Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk has now revealed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the striker, who has a £42 million release clause.

The respected journalist added that the Gunners may need to be wary of competition from Milan, who are currently offering £34 million to sign the highly-rated centre-forward.

He said: “Benjamin Sesko (20) came in the summer for €24m to Leipzig. AC Milan is currently offering €40m. Arsenal are also watching the attacker. He has an exit clause of €50m (contract until 2028).”

Talented striker

Sesko joined Leipzig with a big reputation from his time at Red Bull Salzburg, but he has struggled for regular first-team football. The Slovenian has still made his mark with 8 goals in all competitions for his club.

Milan could be seeing Sesko as a replacement for Olivier Giroud and they have already made an early move to sign him. If Arsenal are also interested, they must formalise their interest with an approach soon.

The Gunners have lacked consistency in the striking department this campaign. In the Premier League, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted a combined tally of 9 goals between them thus far.

Sesko is far from a complete striker at the moment, but he has the potential to become one in the long term. It is left to be seen whether Arsenal will pursue him or consider a more proven signing.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are among high-profile striker targets for the Gunners, but they will cost a premium fee – more than double of what Sesko could be signed for.