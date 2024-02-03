Gabriel Jesus to start I Predicted Arsenal line-up vs Liverpool

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on matchday 23 of the Premier League in what could raise or squash their title fate. Here is how Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to set up his team:

Goalkeeper: David Raya is set to retain his place as Arteta’s preferred first-choice goalkeeper choice ahead of Aaron Ramsdale

Defence: Arteta will be without Jurrien Timber who is still in the recovery phase of his Anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out for most of the season, while Takehiro Tomiyasu will be unavailable following his participation with Japan in the Asian Cup.

Ben White could retain his place at right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Margalhães could continue their centre-back partnership with Oleksandr Zinchenko completing the back four.

Midfield: Declan Rice is expected to start while Emile Smith Rowe will hope his impeccable performance against Nottingham Forest is enough to retain his place in midfield.

Fabio Viera remains out with a groin injury while Thomas Partey could feature having returned to full training.

Martin Odegaard is expected to lead Arsenal out of the tunnel and will also feature in the middle of the park for Arteta’s side.

Jesus assessed

Attack: Arteta will take the match at the Emirates with utmost importance as it could make or mar their chances of winning the tile. Hence, a gilt-edged attack would be utilised.

A recurring knee concern for Gabriel Jesus is being assessed, pending a late fitness test, the Brazilian is expected to lead the line of attack for Arsenal.

Arteta has confirmed that the 26-year-old striker has trained with the squad all week, which means, he is likely to start against Liverpool in this massive contest.

Bukayo Saka is also expected to start in the right-wing while Arteta would have to decide who his tactics suit best against Liverpool between Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

In all likelihood, Arteta will not make any changes to the winning team, barring any late fitness issues.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli