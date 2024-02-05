Man Utd to compete with Man City for Michael Olise

Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but will face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City, according to a report from the Sun.

The 22-year-old French midfielder has become one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League following his superb performances for Crystal Palace.

Olise rejected a move to Chelsea last summer and while the Blues could renew their interest in the winger, the Sun says its likely to be a straight battle between Man Utd and Man City for his signature.

Olise is naturally a right-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on the left as well as in a central role. He will add creativity, technical ability and goals in the final third. Manchester United could certainly use someone with his versatility and skill set.

Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to expectations since their big-money moves to Old Trafford and the Red Devils will have to bring in an upgrade. Olise is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Man City for Olise

The report states that United have identified Olise as a prime target ahead of the summer window as Erik ten Hag looks to rejuvenate his squad under new owner Sir Jim Radcliffe.

However, Man Utd face stiff competition from their local rivals. The Sun claims that Manchester City are prepared to offer at least £60m Olise during the summer window.

Crystal Palace will certainly want to sell their star man to the highest bidder so Manchester United will have to pay a premium if they want to secure his services.

The winger has six goals and three assists across all competitions this season and he could improve both teams in the final third.

Manchester City could use a quality right sided winger and Olise would fit in perfectly. He would be a natural fit in that role as opposed to makeshift options like Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.