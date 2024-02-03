Manchester United predicted line-up against West Ham

After a hard-fought victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United will welcome West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently eighth in the league with 35 points from 22 games, while the Hammers are just ahead of Man Utd with an extra point. So, the record Premier League champions can climb up the table a bit by defeating David Moyes’ side this weekend.

However, West Ham are unbeaten in their last six months in the Premier League so it won’t be easy for Ten Hag’s side to come away with all three points from this encounter.

Predicted line-up

Ten Hag is unlikely to make changes to the starting eleven that displayed a promising display versus Wolves last time out. So, Andre Onana is set to continue between the sticks, leaving Altay Bayindir on the bench.

Raphael Varane should be at the heart of United’s defence and he is expected to be paired up with Lisandro Martínez. The Argentinian was pictured nursing an injury after being withdrawn in the second half against Wolves so there were concerns whether he would be able to feature in this fixture. But, Ten Hag has revealed that it was just a precautionary measure and he is fit to start on Sunday.

So, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire will have to settle for a place on the bench. Victor Lindelof has been sidelined over the last few weeks due to an injury problem but he was pictured training ahead of this encounter so he could be named in the matchday squad tomorrow.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are likely to be deployed in the fullback position for Ten Hag’s side. Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn’t likely to be available for this game due to a leg injury.

Casemiro and Mainoo are set to continue in the engine room, pushing Bruno Fernandes into the attacking midfield position. So, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen will be among the substitutes tomorrow. Mason Mount remains sidelined owing to his injury problems.

Alejandro Garnacho could be in the right flank, while Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund – who joined the club in a £72m deal last summer – should complete the front three for Man Utd after putting their names on the score-sheet last time out.

Anthony Martial isn’t available for selection in this fixture as he is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks having undergone a groin surgery.