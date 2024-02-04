Man Utd seriously interested in Zirkzee but face competition



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee but they are set to face competition from two Serie A clubs.

The Dutchman has been in good form for Bologna this season with 9 goals and 4 assists from 23 appearances. Man United were linked with him on many occasions last month, but a transfer deal was never on the cards.

Caught Offside now claim that United are seriously interested in landing his signature in the summer, but Milan and Napoli could compete with them as they look to reinforce their own frontlines ahead of next season.

Milan are bracing for Olivier Giroud’s exit when his contract concludes at the end of the campaign while Napoli are preparing for the departure of Victor Osimhen, who has been touted to make the switch to England.

Good potential

The Red Devils made a huge outlay to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. He had a difficult start to the campaign in the league, but he has started to find his form and rhythm over the last few games.

Hojlund has the potential to be a consistent goalscorer in the long run, but manager Erik ten Hag may want another young striker signing in the ranks to provide competition to the young Dane going forward.

Zirkzee could be the candidate to fit into that role next season. He has an aerial and physical presence up front alongside good pace and dribbling skills. He has also started to realise his potential with goals.

Bologna are said to be eyeing around £34 million for a summer sale. That would not be an insurmountable amount for the Red Devils, who spent more than double of that figure to sign Hojlund from Atalanta.

The big challenge for them could be to convince the striker to join them than continue in Serie A with either AC Milan or Napoli. United should be able to do so by offering a higher weekly salary package.