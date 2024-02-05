Malo Gusto disappoints for Chelsea in Wolves defeat



Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto was hugely disappointing during Sunday’s 4-2 Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat to Liverpool away from home in midweek and it was anticipated that they would respond with a strong performance against Wolves at home.

Chelsea made a good start with Cole Palmer’s 19th-minute goal, but conceded moments later. Matheus Cunha levelled the proceedings for Wolves. An Axel Disasi own goal put them ahead before the break.

In the second half, the visitors were the dominant side. Cunha scored his 2nd goal shortly after the hour mark and bagged his hat-trick in the end after a needless penalty conceded by Gusto.

Thiago Silva scored another late consolation goal for the hosts.

There were several poor performers for the Blues on the day, but Gusto was undoubtedly the worst of the lot.

The £31 million signing won just 2 out of his 12 duels against Wolves. He lost possession 12 times and was dribbled past thrice. The right-back also failed to win any of his 3 take-ons attempted.

The late penalty conceded capped off a forgettable afternoon for the former Lyon man, who should be dropped to the bench when Chelsea face Aston Villa in the FA Cup 4th round replay.

The Blues take on Villans away from home on Wednesday evening. The Cup competitions are now critical for the Blues to qualify for European football, considering their league woes.

After facing Villa, Chelsea have away league games at Crystal Palace and Manchester City before the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

Chelsea face a tough task of beating Liverpool, but anything can happen in a final. A victory not only guarantees a trophy, but also a berth in next season’s UEFA Conference League.

It is left to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will stay manager until the Wembley showdown.