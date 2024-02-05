Chelsea could pay £86m to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Portuguese outlet Leonino, Chelsea are the only club who could trigger the release clause to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The London giants were much fancied to trigger the £86 million release clause in the striker’s contract this winter, but they did not make any approach amid concerns over Financial Fair Play. Chelsea need to balance their books first before spending on new signings, but they continue to be linked with a move for Gyokeres.

Speaking with a FIFA-recognised agent, Leonino highlighted that Gyokeres has a huge market in England, but only Chelsea could be prepared to pay close to the clause value. Sporting were reluctant to negotiate terms during the winter transfer window, but the scenario could be different at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Possible signing

Chelsea have been misfiring in front of goal this season with the lack of a quality striker. They are expected to spend on a marquee signing during the summer. Napoli star Victor Osimhen is one of the top names on their wishlist, but they may struggle to persuade him without Champions League football next season.

If they look into an alternative, Gyokeres could be a realistic choice for the hierarchy. The Swede has been in the form of his life since his move from Coventry City to Sporting last summer. He has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists from 27 appearances for the Lisbon club, who are competing for the Primeira Liga.

It is well known that Sporting are a selling club who like to make significant profit out of their prized assets. If Chelsea are willing to spend close to £86 million, a deal could be finalised. Chelsea have room to negotiate a long-term payment plan for the striker, which was not possible in the recent window as Sporting were defiant that the striker was not leaving for less than his release clause.