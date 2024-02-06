Man Utd and Chelsea chase Roony Bardghji

Manchester United and Chelsea are linked with a move for FC Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji, according to a report from the Daily Express.

Bardghji has emerged as one of the hottest young talents in Europe, with his performances for Cophenaghen catching the eye. The Sweden international has shown versatility as he can play across any position on the front-line for Cophenaghen, where he scored seven goals in 17 appearances last season.

Although the 18-year-old has been putting reputable performances for the Danish club in the past few seasons, it was his match-winning goal against Manchester United in the Champions League that really put him in the eye of several admirers.

The youngster has since been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford but Man United are not the only team vying for Bardghji’s signature as Chelsea are also firmly in the race, as per the report.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for the forward, while Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Aston Villa, are in the frame as well. The Express reports that a bidding war for the teenager is expected in the summer transfer window.

During the January transfer window, Cophenaghen did not entertain offers for Bardghji – who has a contract at the club until December 2025. Rather, Byens Hold will be looking for offers in the region of £17m at the end of the season, according to the Express.

Manchester United’s centre-forward position has been a cause for concern for large parts of the season.

Fortunately, Rasmus Hojlund is beginning to find his rhythm as the striker now has seven goal involvements in his last six appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

For the Blues, goalscoring has been a concern not just this season, but in the past few seasons since Tammy Abraham departed the club. He was the last Chelsea striker to record double figures in the league.

Although Bardghji is still a raw talent, his qualities could be better harnessed through coaching and the youngster could prove to be a masterstroke for the club he joins next summer.