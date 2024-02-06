Pundit wowed by Liverpool star Conor Bradley

BBC pundit Garth Crook has said that he has been highly impressed by Liverpool star Conor Bradley’s recent performances.

After coming through the Reds youth system, the 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Merseyside club back in 2021. However, he couldn’t manage to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven so he was sent out on loan to Bolton Wanderers.

After returning from his loan stint, he has been handed the chance to play regularly amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury absence in recent times. He made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth last month.

The defender has played a few games in recent weeks and has showcased his productivity in front of the goal, scoring a solitary goal and registering four assists in six appearances in all competitions.

Now, writing on BBC Sport, Crook has said that he was impressed by the 20-year-old’s performance against Bournemouth but the youngster’s display versus Chelsea left the pundit completely astonished.

Pundit lauds Bradley

Bradley scored a goal and registered two assists versus the Blues and the pundit claims that it was a ‘fabulous’ goal from the youngster and his finishing was ‘precise’.

Crook also states that the Irishman is excellent going forward but is also efficient in defensive contributions so he could turn out to be an excellent player for the Merseyside club in future.

Crook wrote:

“I saw this lad make his Premier League debut at Bournemouth and he caught my eye then. However, what took place against Chelsea 10 days later stopped me in my tracks. First and foremost Bradley can defend, and secondly the goal he scored against Chelsea was of the highest quality. “I’ve seen current Liverpool strikers smash balls towards the goal without a great deal of thought. Bradley’s strike in the 4-1 demolition of Chelsea was so precise if the Blues had two keepers in goal they wouldn’t have saved it – it was a fabulous goal. What impressed me most about the full-back’s performance was he played the game as though he belonged in the team.”

Bradley has certainly put Klopp under pressure to play him in the right-back position over Alexander-Arnold for his all-round ability. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the youngster gets regular first-team football at Anfield over the coming months following his string of impressive displays in recent games.