Arsenal could swoop for Khephren Thuram this summer



According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal and Manchester United are in the battle to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter for Nice in the French top-flight. He has been linked with a move away from the club for a few years and Tuttomercatoweb claim that he could head for the exit door this summer.

Juventus have tried to sign him in the past in a swap deal for Samuel Iling, but it is now claimed that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards as Arsenal as well as United could be tempted to make an approach for him.

Talented midfielder

Thuram has the ability to play in the defensive and central midfield positions. Over the past few years, he has operated on the left side of a 4-4-2 formation. The Frenchman has been effective with his distribution, dribbling skills and ability to retain possession by winning duels and making recoveries.

His strong ball-carrying ability would suit the playing style under manager Mikel Arteta, but he may not be the main priority for the Gunners. Arsenal are more likely to sign a quality holding midfielder and Thuram is not someone known for his strong tackling skills. The £34 million star also lacks an aerial presence.

Arsenal could be more inclined to pursuing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard is strong in tackles and wins the majority of his aerial duels. He is a specialist from the no.8 role. Gunners manager Arteta has been trying to sign him for some time and Arsenal could prioritise a move for the 24-year-old.

Zubimendi currently has a release clause of £51 million in his contract. He could be seen as an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey in the squad this summer. The midfielder has resisted a move away from Sociedad over the past few years, but it is anticipated that he will consider a new challenge this time around.