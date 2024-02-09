Man Utd determined to sign Juventus star Bremer



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United insist on landing the signature of Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian star has been an influential player for the Bianconeri in the Italian top-flight and he recently signed a new four-and-a-half year contract at the club. Bremer continues to be linked with a summer departure and Calciomercato claim that Man United are eager to bring him to Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.

The Italian source add that the player has all the characteristics to fit into the plans of the Premier League giants, but it will take at least £86 million to persuade the Bianconeri into selling him. Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli won’t listen to offers less than that valuation after successfully renewing the defender’s contract.

Top-class defender

Bremer has been in fantastic form for Juventus and has been a key catalyst behind their impressive Serie A campaign thus far. He has been operating in the middle of a three-man defence where he has grabbed attention with his clever decision-making.

He has a passing success rate of 87% this season and has won 5 duels and 1.5 tackles per Serie A appearance. The centre-back has also been fantastic in clearing his lines and making recoveries for his team. The Brazilian is close to his peak at the moment.

It was recently reported that Juventus could be willing to sell him for £60 million this summer. With a £26 million hike in the asking price, it remains to be seen whether United or any other European club will make an effort to sign him.

United could not spend a penny in the transfer market this winter due to fear of breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The club may need to recoup fees from player sales to spend big this summer.

Bremer would be a top-class signing for the Red Devils. He would be a guaranteed starter with his all-round defensive qualities. A deal may ultimately depend on how much the club are willing to invest on a new centre-back.