[Teams] Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Manchester United will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

United head into the game sitting sixth in the Premier League table following their 3-0 victory over West Ham last weekend. Villa sit eight points ahead in fifth so Man Utd desperately need a win to cut that advantage.

Erik ten Hag has made one change from the side that beat West Ham last time out but Andre Onana keeps his place in goal. Diogo Dalot also starts once again as he retains his place at right-back with Luke Shaw continuing at left-back.

Lisandro Martinez is facing another spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last week. Raphael Varane is the man to come in as he partners Harry Maguire in the middle of defence.

Kobbe Mainoo starts once again after forcing his way into ten Hag’s midfield this season. Casemiro also retains his place in the middle of the park so Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay have to make do with places on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again as he starts in the advanced midfield role. Garnacho retains his place on the right wing after scoring twice last week.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front and he’ll be looking to continue his fine recent goal scoring form. Marcus Rashford starts again so Antony remains on the bench.

As for Villa, Emi Martinez starts in goal once again with Matty Cash, Alex Moreno, Diego Carlos and Clement Lenglet in defence. Douglas Luiz starts in midfield while Ollie Watkins is the dangerman up front for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Kamara, Douglas Luiz; Bailey, Ramsey, McGinn; Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Tielemans, Digne, Torres, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Lindelof, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Forson, McTominay, Antony.