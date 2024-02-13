Melvin Koliqi admits desire to complete Chelsea transfer

IFK Göteborg midfielder Melvin Koliqi has revealed his desire to play for Chelsea in an interview with Alingsås Tidning via SportWitness.

The 17-year-old midfielder is a part of the Swedish club’s academy and he is highly rated around Europe with Chelsea among a host of top clubs reportedly showing an interest.

The Blues appear to have an advantage in the race as Koliqi has now confirmed it’s his ‘dream’ to play for Chelsea as he’s a boyhood fan of the club.

Koliqi said:

“I dream of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea, it’s my favourite team,” he said.

Koliqi has a bright future ahead of him and he could prove to be a useful option for Chelsea in the long term if he ended up joining them. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are encouraged by his comments and if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The Blues have made it their habit to recruit top talents from around the world and they have placed special emphasis on improving the pool of young talent within the club.

Koliqi would be a future investment for them and his passion to succeed with the club will be an added incentive.

Big fan

Chelsea have spent a substantial amount of money since their takeover on established stars. They will need to bring in talented young players who can develop into future first-team players as well. They cannot afford to spend recklessly if they want to comply with financial fair play regulations. Therefore, signing talented young players like Koliqi for a reasonable amount of money would be the sustainable way of growing and improving.

The midfielder is clearly a Chelsea fan and he will be determined to secure a move to Stamford Bridge if the opportunity represents itself. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Chelsea have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing, talented young players and they could help the 17-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. The Blues have done well to bring in players like Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, and Mason Mount through their academy in recent years.

Koliqi will look to follow in their footsteps if a transfer to West London goes through this summer.