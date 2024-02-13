Chelsea could look to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez

Chelsea are reportedly scouting Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez ahead of a potential summer move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs on SPTC.

The 20-year-old Hungarian defender has established himself as a key player for the Cherries in the Premier League this season and his performances have been hugely impressive.

It appears his potential has caught the eye of Chelsea as Ben Jacobs claims the Blues have sent scouts to keep a close eye on Kerkez ahead of a possible swoop at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the defender in the summer. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the left-back department. Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to expectations since his big-money move from Brighton and Hove Albion. Kerkez could replace the Spaniard in the first-team squad and fight for a starting spot with Ben Chilwell next season.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country would be quite attractive for the young defender and he would be tempted to move to Stamford bridge if the opportunity presents itself.

Chelsea’s transfer warchest

It looks like the West Londoners are set to restart their huge spending as Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea will have a substantial transfer budget during the summer transfer window with Mauricio Pochettino handed around £200 million.

The Blues will be able to spend the £200 million transfer budget without any sales. That should give Pochettino enough resources to further strengthen his squad and Chelsea should have no problem affording Kerkez if they decide to make a formal move.

The defender is valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt, but it is fair to assume that the Cherries could demand more than that for their prized prospect if a club like Chelsea come calling.