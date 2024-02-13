Man Utd have advantage over Arsenal in Thuram race



According to journalist Jonathan Johnson, Manchester United have a big advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram during the next transfer window.

The Frenchman has been a key player in the heart of the midfield for Nice, but he has been touted to secure a bigger club at the end of the campaign. Both Arsenal and Man United have been credited with an interest in landing his signature, but Johnson claims that the Red Devils have an upper hand with Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe having purchased a minority stake at the club.

He told Caught Offside: “Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Khephren Thuram as he continues to shine at Nice. He’s obviously someone who’s been of interest to a number of top European sides for some time, most notably Liverpool.”

“One thing that complicates a potential move to the Premier League now, however, is the link between Nice’s ownership INEOS and Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has purchased a minority stake there which is expected to grow in the coming years.

“So, now I think if there’s any interest in top talent at Nice, like Thuram, or like Jean-Clair Todibo, you’d probably expect them to go to Manchester United before you’d expect them to go to the likes of an Arsenal or a Liverpool.”

United boost

Ratcliffe’s minority stake will be ratified by the Premier League by this month. The British billionaire will be handed control of the footballing operations by the Glazer family with his investment and he is expected to have a big say on the club’s business when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

Ratcliffe also being the owner of Nice could directly benefit United than any other club. Thuram has been on the radar of several Premier League teams including Liverpool. The Frenchman is capable of playing in different midfield roles. He started off as a defensive midfielder before operating centrally. He has recently played on the left side in a 4-4-2 formation.

Regardless of his positional changes, Thuram has impressed with his distribution, ability to win duels and make ball recoveries. United could have a midfield reshuffle in the summer where the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat could exit.

Thuram would be a shrewd signing as he is only 22 years of age and has the ability to develop further. He could be signed for an affordable fee of £34 million. United should have an advantage due to Ratcliffe, but the final decision will be left to Thuram.