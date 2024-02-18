Axel Disasi delivers defensive masterclass for Chelsea



French centre-back Axel Disasi delivered a defensive masterclass for Chelsea during their 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

The London giants went into the game as underdogs with Pep Guardiola’s side fancied to secure a comfortable victory. However, they turned up with a splendid first-half display with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring. They could have quite easily been 2 goals ahead, had Nicolas Jackson converted his clear-cut scoring chance.

In the second half, the Blues were more defensive-minded in order to preserve their lead. Rodri eventually equalised for the hosts after a huge deflection off Trevoh Chalobah. Erling Braut Haaland missed two big scoring opportunties in the game, but Chelsea deserved to pick up a point based on their overall performance.

Disasi was undoubtedly the best player on the day. The Frenchman has been almost ever-present in the Blues line-up since arriving from Monaco last summer and he was exceptional yesterday in the backline. The 25-year-old made a staggering 16 clearances and won 100% of his aerial challenges. He also blocked 3 shots on goal.

The £36m star was a big reason behind the result and the fans will be hoping that the defender can sustain his good form in the forthcoming matches. Despite the hard-fought draw, Chelsea remain 10th in the Premier League table, but they are only 2 points adrift of the 7th spot which could be enough for European football.

The Blues could book their spot in the Europa Conference League play-offs next weekend if they beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley Stadium. Liverpool will start as favourites, but Chelsea have many things in their favour. Jurgen Klopp’s side have a midweek game versus Luton Town while the Blues have a whole week rest.

The Merseyside giants are also missing key players such as Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold with injuries. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota could also be out of the much-awaited final after their first-half substitutions against Brentford yesterday. Chelsea may not get a better opportunity to beat Liverpool.