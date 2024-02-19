Arsenal totally convinced about signing Toney & Neto



According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are totally convinced about signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto this summer.

The London heavyweights have been in brilliant form in the Premier League in 2024. Arsenal recently notched up their fifth successive win and they are currently 2 points behind Liverpool for the top spot.

There could be another big spending spree at the end of the campaign and speaking to Givemesport, Jones said that Mikel Arteta’s team are ‘totally convinced’ about pursuing Toney and Neto in the summer.

He said: “Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season. To be honest, I think it’s beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that.”

Fantastic duo

Arsenal have been fantastic with their performances since the start of 2024. The goals have been flowing with 21 from the last five league games which they have won. Despite this, there is need for more quality and depth which the club could look to address during the summer transfer window.

It is known for some time that Arsenal hold an interest in Toney and the striker has been flying in the Premier League since his return from a betting ban. He has netted 4 times from just 5 appearances and Brentford will surely want a premium price to sanction his sale when the season ends.

The same could be the case for Neto at Wolves. The winger bagged his 11th assist of the campaign in the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. He is also likely to be in demand in the next window. Arsenal may need to pay as much as £80 million for Toney while Neto could cost £60 million. It is not beyond the reach of the Gunners.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among rivals who are also interested in the attacking duo, but Arsenal could have a big advantage over their London counterparts with qualification for next season’s Champions League. They are also better placed to challenge for trophies in the forthcoming seasons.