Zubimendi knows Arsenal want to sign him – Jones



According to journalist Dean Jones, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is aware that Arsenal want to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish ace has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a number of years, but he has declined the opportunity to leave Sociedad. Speaking to Givemesport, Jones has now said that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 24-year-old and the player knows that Arsenal want to sign him.

He said: “First and foremost, I think the player wants to consider his options carefully and be sure that if he is going to move to the Premier League, it’s the club that fits him.”

“He doesn’t want to make a misstep at this stage of his career, from what I understand. Obviously, Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his, and he knows that Arsenal want to sign him.

“Arteta has his own links to Real Sociedad and the region, so that’s good from an Arsenal perspective.”

Top-class signing

Zubimendi was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium before the start of the campaign, but the midfielder made it clear that he wanted to continue at Sociedad. He has been one of their top performers this term, but the La Liga outfit have had a dip in their performances compared to last season.

They finished 4th and qualified for the Champions League last term, but they are currently 6th in the table, 11 points behind the top 4. The lack of progress could drive the midfielder away from Sociedad and it won’t come as a surprise if Arsenal are the front-runners to land his signature during the summer.

Zubimendi could be seen as a replacement for the injury-plagued Thomas Partey who could be sold with his current contract expiring in June next year. The Spanish star has similar qualities to the Ghanaian with his strong physical and aerial presence, work rate and ability to make superb recovery runs.

He has missed only 5 games with injuries in his entire club career which is a good news for the Gunners. Sociedad are known for holding out for release clauses on their prized assets and Arsenal may need to pay £51 million in a single payment to bring him to the English capital ahead of next season. Arteta’s team will face competition for Zubimendi, but their long-term interest could put them in the driving seat to land his signature.